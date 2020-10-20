I still think that Biden and Trump do not really want to win the election. They have both shown me incredible miscues and gaffes all over the place. Biden with his stumbling around the country and his same old stale raps about all the things he'll do for us and Trump with his out and out lies and misrepresentations in just about everything he says.
These things are not hard to find and very obvious. I love that statement Trump made about how 85% of people wearing masks get the virus. It was a lie, as the study by the CDC he is talking about found that 85% of infected people said they had used a mask and 74% of uninfected people said they also wore a mask. This is an example of his lies.
If Biden delivered just one-half of all he has promised, we'd all be sitting on Easy Street for life!
Inheriting the mess our country is in and being responsible for keeping all these promises are not desirable outcomes for anybody in their right mind. Maybe, neither of these politician, sales pitching, rappers are in their right minds!
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
