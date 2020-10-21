I would like to acknowledge the person or persons who, for a second time, stole our BLM sign and Joe Biden sign. We don't know who you are, but we know you're a racist and afraid of freedom and our Constitution. You believe in freedom, as long as it is what you believe in. That is not how it works. We also know you like Trump, but you're afraid of Biden.
You stole our signs at night. You're a coward. With or without signs on our lawn, we still believe in Black lives and Joe Biden.
Ron Finn
Chittenden
