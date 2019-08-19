In this case, think before gobbling.
In cartoons, I guess it can be a hoot but in real life, whole different story: I just read (Aug. 16) about a man who died after eating at a taco contest. There have been a few other reported cases regarding this type of tragedy. It goes without saying, when someone stuffs food down their gullet in under a minute, and then shoves (for example) 19 more hot dogs, [this] can cause damage — and death.
It's not something to cheer at contests, but a serious gamble. Yes, these contests are sometimes held for charity, but there are safer ways to do this. Caring shouldn't involve putting lives at risk.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
