On March 3, Fair Haven townspeople will vote for a new mayor. Last year, the town came up with the idea to elect a pet mayor to raise funds for the children's playground, and Lincoln the goat was elected.
Fair Haven native Murfee is a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel who has been a certified therapy dog with Caring Canines Therapy Dogs of Southern Vermont since his first birthday. He visits nursing homes, the hospital, Castleton University and area elementary schools for the reading program. He started the "reading with the dogs" program at Fair Haven Elementary School. Murfee loves children, and is his happiest when it's a school day. He believes reading is very important but also thinks outside playtime is a necessity.
If elected pet mayor, he will work hard to make sure the kids of Fair Haven get the best playground possible. If you're a Fair Haven resident, please come out and vote on March 3, the kids have waited long enough for their playground. The town has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to the playground fund at bit.ly/PlaygroundFund.
Linda Barker
Fair Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.