I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to the William Thomas family of Rutland Town. Bill was a longtime servant of the town who wore many hats through the years. His hard work on the Select Board and his dedication on the School Board will be remembered.
When Thomas Dairy closed in late 2020, I sponsored a House and Senate resolution honoring the Thomas family for their 99 years in the dairy business. I want to thank the entire Rutland County delegation for signing on to this resolution. Last Friday, I met with Perry Thomas and presented him with this resolution.
Bill Thomas will be remembered as a humble public servant of Rutland Town. Rest in peace, Bill.
State Rep. Thomas Terenzini
Rutland Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.