To the person who left a shopping cart wedged against my truck Saturday around 2 p.m. near TJ Maxx and Price Chopper in downtown Rutland, that cart left a long, deep scratch on my (new) truck, so I hope that you never have this same thing happen to you so you won’t have to wonder how someone could be so thoughtless of other people.
Craig Tomkinson
Belmont
