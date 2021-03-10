I've been living a life of bliss below 32 degrees because the cold keeps ticks at bay.
Be aware these coming weeks as you enjoy the sunshine and warmer temps, hungry ticks will be out sunbathing and "questing," just waiting for you, your child, your pet to come by. Then yum, yum, yum, it will have a feast!
Fifty-three percent of ticks captured were positive for Lyme disease in a 2018 study in Vermont. Anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Miyamotoi, Erlichiosis Bartonella and Powassan are traveling companions with Borrelia burgdorferi (Lyme disease spirochete), not as prevalent, but noteworthy.
Black-legged ticks, aka deer ticks, or Ixodes scapularis, have a complex life cycle that involves mice, chipmunks and can be transported by song birds, deer, lizards, our pets and us.
Now is the time to send your favorite outdoor gear for treatment with permethrin (only for clothing), and to have on hand a couple of good tick repellents.
Enjoy the outdoors with confidence because you've taken precautions.
Bern Rose
Barre
