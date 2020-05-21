What are we going to put our groceries in come July 1? Most stores won't let you bring your own bags into the store. Vermont won't let the stores give you a free plastic bag as of July 1. What are we going to put our groceries in? Gov. Scott knows this is a problem. The Legislature knows this is a problem. The stores know this is a problem. Do we have to create another coronavirus risk for store employees and customers? Delay the plastic bag ban. Tick, tick, tick.
Jon Dodd
Benson
