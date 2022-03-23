Are you hungry after fasting all winter? Ticks are too — big ticks, little ticks. We are concerned about “blacklegged ticks,” aka “deer ticks,” or Ixodes Scapularis. Blacklegged and Scapularis help describe the way they look, learn to identify them hungry and engorged. Not only do they travel long distances on deer, but they hitch rides on birds (beside bears, time to put your feeder away), mice hiding in your woodpile or nesting for spring in your basement/garage, and other small mammals in our environment. (Also along the roadside, bike paths, trails that aren’t wide enough to walk through un-touched by the flora).
What can you do? 1) Now — Reduce tick population by using “tick tubes” in your backyard. 2) Wear tall boots (and for your kiddos!) when in the yard. 3) Tuck in your cuffs, shirt tails, tie up your hair. 4) Wear repellents. 5) Think you have nymphs? Put your clothing in the dryer for 20 minutes. 6. Bathe yourself and kiddos after being out in nature, scrubbing skin and feeling in all the cracks and crevices, around/in hair and ears — everywhere! 7. Make sure you have pointy tweezers and know how to remove ticks … Oops, see those three dots back there? Each is the size of a nymph!
See reputable sites for more info: www.tickencounter.org (URI), www.VTLyme.org and bit.ly/VTtickinfo online.
You can enjoy the great outdoors, and with a little forethought, you can do it safely.
To spring and sunshine for us all — the ticks will be out there questing, too!
Bern Rose
Barre
