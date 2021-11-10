I don't know anyone, Democrat or Republican, who likes or wants the annual change from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time and back. So how about our congressional delegation introduce a bill to do away with this archaic clunker? It would pass overwhelmingly and demonstrate to the nation we can work together to solve political logjams. And we all could stop grumbling.
Charles Johnson
East Montpelier
