The Washington Post has written a scathing piece about the incomprehensible decision to do away with the books and the libraries at Vermont State Colleges, and the Associated Press is mining for information and will certainly publish a story.
This bad publicity with more to follow will surely not attract students to our new and "improved" system. In fact, given that many students have already said they plan to transfer, it’s highly likely enrollment will drop substantially. This will reduce income from tuition. Furthermore, as President Grewal himself admitted, there has been no study to determine what the switch to digital will cost. So it looks like destroying the hundreds of thousands of books — books students say they need and want — may save no money.
