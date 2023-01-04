So much talk and so little action: you know, Trump and whether he will be indicted for any one, or perhaps more, of his perceived criminal acts.
Talk is cheap, as we all do agree. But action requires conviction and that may be the deciding factor in the Department of Justice’s response. The key being “requires conviction.”
