In Lieu of Flowers

(Remember and care for the living)

For those living unhoused,

abandoned to the streets,

left to live in the woods,

underneath bridges,

sleep in dumpsters and the like;

it is far too late to think of,

remember fondly, send flowers

or otherwise honor and memorialize them

after they have languished and died from lying wet,

frozen, alone and forgotten,

due to deliberate indifference

as well as from a lack

of sufficient caring and empathy

by their fellow human beings.

Morgan W. Brown

Montpelier

