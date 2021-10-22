In Lieu of Flowers
(Remember and care for the living)
For those living unhoused,
abandoned to the streets,
left to live in the woods,
underneath bridges,
sleep in dumpsters and the like;
it is far too late to think of,
remember fondly, send flowers
or otherwise honor and memorialize them
after they have languished and died from lying wet,
frozen, alone and forgotten,
due to deliberate indifference
as well as from a lack
of sufficient caring and empathy
by their fellow human beings.
Morgan W. Brown
Montpelier
