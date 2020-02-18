A recent Rutland Herald article shared parts of the annual Select Board report printed in the Tinmouth Town Report explaining how the Board has crafted an $850,000 bond for a new highway garage and salt/sand shed. The town has identified funds to reduce this cost to $371,000 if approved in other articles at Town Meeting. The Herald article indicated taxes would increase by 35 cents if the bond passes when, in fact, the projected tax increase if funds from other sources are transferred to this effort will be 3.5 cents. This is a big difference.
Tinmouth has a pole barn highway garage that is 40 years old. Our trucks do not fit in the heated bay of this garage and can just squeeze into the unheated dirt floored section without the plows and with literally inches to spare on all sides. Our structural engineer recommended we not park any high value equipment inside this structure due to structural deficiencies. It is time for an upgrade.
The informational meeting will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center, with voting by Australian ballot on March 3 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Please come learn more about the bond and why it is needed. I will be voting 'yes' and I hope Tinmouth voters will also support the road crew and their need for upgraded facilities by voting "yes" on March 3.
Cathy Reynolds
Tinmouth
