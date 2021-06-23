Last week, the graduation at Rutland High School capped off the school year wonderfully as it always does. The weather on that day was exceptional, complementing a gorgeous, outdoor celebration of the achievements of our students, staff and families in reaching another milestone in life.
This year was unique in circumstances, as this senior class, the entire district and students and schools across the state successfully turned the page on what we hope is the conclusion of the global pandemic. Despite the immense challenge, Rutland schools not only conducted classes in-person throughout the year, but we were able to offer our students most of the opportunities that make school the rich and rewarding experience a community wants it to be for children.
We at the Rutland City Public Schools thank our staff for an unparalleled commitment to students through the entire year. We thank our parents and the community for supporting our efforts, as well as for your collaboration as we worked through the puzzle of operations under a pandemic. Most importantly, we thank our students, this group of young people who demonstrated resilience and an eagerness to learn, even in the face of challenges they have never faced before. Thanks to all for demonstrating what makes Rutland such a positive community.
Bill Olsen
Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent
