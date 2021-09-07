Is the Texas GOP, with its new recklessly unconstitutional anti-abortion law, trying to force the Biden administration to pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices to create a major political issue for the 2022 and 2024 elections that they hope will offset what’s coming?
And what is coming? Well, not the issues of the ending of the Afghan war, the pandemic, the economy or border security because these are proving to be nonstarter issues for the American public. But by the time the midterm elections roll around, the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 Trump Insurrection Commission report will be out and the exposed treasonous activities of key Republicans will threaten to dominate the headlines. So the issue of so-called "packing" the Supreme Court could be just what Republicans are looking for to hopefully blunt the bad publicity that is sure to come with release of the report.
But we’ll see. Stay tuned — as we are experiencing every day now, nothing is morally out of the question for the GOP.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
