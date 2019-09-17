The question of this election is: Are they too darned old?
That, of course, refers to Bernie and Joe, the old men of the Democratic Party. Bernie stills holds to his independent political party status, but is a Democrat, too. The "I'm a socialist" issue is out there, too, but, really, the too-old deal is the leading issue here.
Joe looks too old and Bernie repeats himself so often that one has to wonder if he is stuck like a turntable needle on a record. Regardless, this age issue is all about politics and term limits. If we had real term limits on politicians for life, this would not be happening. How darned long is too long? How about eight years?
This election needs to be about issues like term limits, immigration, North Korea and Iran, medical care for all Americans and having the freedom to choose for yourself with abortion and pot. Too old is not the issue.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
