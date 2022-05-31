Our governor is spending $4 million to find out how to make Vermont more racially diverse, $80,000 salary for the question takers/information gatherers. He, again, is out of touch with reality. How many people in Vermont make $80,000 a year? I certainly don't and never did, even when I was working two full-time jobs.

Karen Taylor

Weathersfield

