After being a victim of domestic assault, I am frustrated with how the court system shrugged it away. After my own experiences with this person, only a few weeks later, this person assaulted me again, someone I am close to, and was released with little to no consequences. Not only was I a victim but the people around me ended up getting physically hurt by this person only to find out he had been released the very next day.
When dealing with domestic and aggravated assault, the court should not be so lenient. When there was a threat and a plan, the assault was not an accident. The court should see it as intentional and hold the person accountable for their actions. Nobody should have to fear leaving their home because the law failed at keeping dangerous people off the street. It hurts to see more people get hurt because the court couldn't hold him accountable. Now that more people have been physically hurt by this person, the court should see this is a pattern of behavior.
