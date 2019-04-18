I am likely the sorriest excuse for a native Vermonter that the town of Proctor or the state of Vermont has ever produced. That said, I proclaim my self-appointed status as an everlasting tourist.
As a tourist, I need to ask why does the lovely little scenic town of Proctor have so many signs in the triangle and the Main Street? While trying to read all the signs and then read signs preparing me for a sign 8 feet from those signs and swerving to avoid signs in the middle of the street, I might have run down a pedestrian or two.
Myself, having lived in Proctor for 20 years, I survived (as many others) without signs. Is it necessary?
Sherrie O'Donnell
Charlotte, North Carolina
