Vermont media coverage of so-called white nationalists is becoming annoying. These individuals are hungry for attention and the media is giving them plenty of it.
Please try to play it down. Nut cases will always try to get attention to their crazy causes. I'd like to remind them all that their constitutional right to freedom of speech ends when they are incarcerated. When that day comes and it surely will, they will be silenced for good.
That will make Vermonters happy, and even the media.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
