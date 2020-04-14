Too much milk so farmers are dumping it. What a waste. And they are bearing the brunt of this nonsense, as usual.
So what are the processors and retailers doing to help this situation? Absolutely nothing. Go into any retail grocery chain and you will find the retail price the same as it was back when farmers were receiving top dollar for their production. This is a concept that is worse than the oil company pricing shenanigans.
This pricing mechanism is mostly the fault of the politicians who talk out of both sides of their mouths, Vermont's congressional delegation included.
The mechanism goes back largely to World War II days, when production was geared for survival of folks on the home front. That concept was superseded long ago by the end of the war. But the pricing practices and actions of the processors and retailers go along like there is no issue at all.
The correction of this problem is going to need to be a multi-pronged effort, including all entities: the producers; the processors; the retailers and the federal and state agriculture folks.
Any efforts that are attempted must include all the parties, or nothing will change. Growing up on a farm back in the 1940s and 1950s has proven that pricing practices are much the same as then.
This just does not make sense.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.