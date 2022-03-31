In response to a recent commentary:
As a fellow Rutland citizen, I, too, am concerned with the state of Rutland’s cleanliness. More so, though, I am frustrated by the demeanor of your op-ed “Rutland is dirtiest,” which is simply a tone-deaf rebuke of a city that has improved over time. We should not forget that city maintenance is always a work in progress, and the most effective way to change it is not to disparage those who are charged with facilitating it.
In your op-ed, you heatedly touched on the “trash in the street gutters” and “dog poop everywhere.” I am not sure where you live in the city, but Rutland is no more or less dirty compared to any other small rural city of its archetype.
Further, to focus only on these aspects of Rutland is to provide a haphazard review of only part of the story. Business is booming right now, as the city welcomed 13 new businesses last year, including Wild Kind Toys, GreenSpell, and Arson Skate Shop. We have also witnessed a swell of artistic creativity as of late, as now over 20 murals are scattered throughout the city. To limit your analysis of our home community to an exaggerated and quite cynical understanding of your own experience is to deject the substantial work others have already put in to make it a better place.
While I agree that some should respect our city more, perhaps by returning “displaced shopping carts” and cleaning up their pets’ feces, I advise you to take a look at the bigger picture: Rutland is an evolving, changing community, not a snapshot in time. The best way to inform others on Rutland’s weaknesses is to frame these weaknesses within the context of its strengths. After all, how else would we know they are weaknesses?
Ethan Schmitt
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.