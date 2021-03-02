In reference to Mr. Hall's letter, "State of things," I think Mr. Hall needs to take a class in English composition, critical thinking, civics, as well as the science class a writer recommended. I have read this letter several times and the only thing that comes across is what seems to be a virulent hatred of Democrats.
It would be enlightening to know why, and I am sure that, when the Democrats pass the COVID-19 relief package, Mr. Hall will not accept the COVID-19 stimulus check and will return it to the government as it will be highly tainted by Democrats.
William Donovan
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.