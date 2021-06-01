I was very disappointed this morning to see our Rutland Town officials could not bring themselves to endorse a proactive statement of inclusion. It should have been unanimously approved. And Don Chioffi should be ashamed to parade his failing memory in this way. I very clearly remember him circulating a petition opposing the acceptance of Syrian refugee families at the Town Transfer Station a couple of years ago. This was a very racist thing to do, and I told him then it was racist and un-American. I still feel that way.
Richard Getty
Rutland
(0) comments
