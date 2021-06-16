The details of our Vermont environment can be overshadowed by the pandemic. But since life is, as they say, in the details, best we pay attention.
Take, for example, a day in early June when the heat/humidity index called out fans and air conditioners. A friend of mine was enjoying a drive on North Road between Barnard and Bethel when suddenly her eyes began burning and weeping. Evidently, this particular day also carried across our fields and forests an herbicide (glysophate), probably Roundup. Who was spraying in this area? Maybe nobody. Maybe the glysophate was tossed by air currents from miles away as farmers destroyed cover crops to make way for corn. Maybe railway or road crews were spraying noxious weeds.
The jury is out. But what’s clear is that whatever the breezes carried, burned her eyeballs. The eye drops for the first week of treatment have cost more than $1,000. The good news is that the risk of her becoming blind is diminished by this treatment.
There’s a school of thought that says deaths in coal mines are justified because these are sacrifices for the greater good — for a more robust economy, etc., etc., etc. Evidently, this same school of thought justifies Bayer AG dispensing glysophates that can cause, among other ailments, blindness and cancer. (Another herbicide, altrazine, produced by a Chinese company, is known to cause birth defects.)
Sara Duncan Widness
Barnard
