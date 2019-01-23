The Fair Haven Knights of Columbus, Council No. 810, would like to thank every person and organization that helped make our Toys for Joy program successful this Christmas season.
Special thanks to Sharon Wood at Aubuchon Hardware, Shawn Bending at Stonehedge Indoor Golf, Castleton Beauty Shop, Prunier's Market, Fair Haven Fitness, Liberty Street Market and The Parishioners of Our Lady of Seven Dolors, St. John the Baptist and St. Raphael Catholic Churches, as well as the Fair Haven Sons of American Legion.
We will still take donations of new toys and gifts for the elderly. Please call Dennis Perry at 265-2025.
Dennis Perry
Fair Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.