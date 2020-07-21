I never realized just how fast cars were going on Killington Avenue until the police put the speed checker out. The lack of respect for our neighborhood that I see is sad. I would say three-quarters of the cars are going over the posted speed limit. During peak traffic times between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., 90% of cars going east are speeding, some going well over 40 mph. There is no enforcement.
I will never understand why they made the road so narrow. It is a accident waiting to happen! Then we have The Bus going by twice an hour crowding the center line, with just two people on it. I don't think that's very green. They should be running the small bus. Plus, the noise pollution of the big bus is unbearable with our windows open in the summertime. I hope some of you will read this and please slow down, thanks.
Joseph Roy
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.