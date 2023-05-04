In an effort to decrease our travel carbon footprint, I recently took the train to Washington, D.C., where I met my husband who had driven there for work, and boarded "The Crescent" for New Orleans. After spending a day sitting in the coach seat on the 12-hour trip from Montpelier to D.C., I realized I would need a sleeper car for comfort due to an old back injury. Upgrading to a sleeper car was outrageously expensive — a difference of $921.
It was worth it to me, but I feel more tax dollars should be funneled toward making train travel more affordable. It is unrealistic to expect people to sit up all night in a coach seat on overnight train trips for the sake of saving the planet. Amtrak charges a "rail fare" for each leg of the journey, as well as charging for the roomette, which makes no sense, given the roomettes have their own seats. The roomette alone would have cost $750 for two people, a much more reasonable rate and more competitive with air travel.
