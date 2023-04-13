On Feb. 10, the Vermont House passed H.59, “An act relating to civil and criminal procedures concerning legally protected health care activity,” which, among other things, would make “access to … gender-affirming health care services … a legal right in this State.”
As the Senate takes up this bill, I thought it would be helpful for a young trans voice to add to the discussion.
Hello, for anyone who doesn't know, I'm Ollie, I'm 15 and identify as a trans man using they/he pronouns and presenting more androgynous. I'm from Arlington but currently live in Fair Haven and have been in and out of foster care placements. I've been able to express my sexuality and gender without getting hate from caseworkers and others, a part of the team who help me with my mental health and different foster situations.
Not saying I don't get hate, though, because I do on a day-to-day basis both in real life and online which, in turn, has put a toll on my mental health, and I know I'm not the only one who has had problems like this. Around 38 trans people were killed in the U.S. in 2022 alone … so many beautiful people murdered because others can't learn to accept or at the least respect the lives of their peers, and go out of their way to hurt them not just physically but emotionally, making it hard for not just our youth but adults to feel comfortable with their gender and gender expression in a way that makes them feel better about who they are as a person.
As a community, I think we need to come together and fight for not just our right for self-expression but our lives.
