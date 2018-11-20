I am writing to propose our elected officials address the lack of transportation infrastructure in southern Vermont and in particular, Rutland County.
I, myself, have seen in the news that with the Democrats taking back the House, one of the major things that has bipartisan support is an infrastructure bill to help repair and build roads, bridges and other means of transportation. I believe that is an important piece of legislation, if passed, for our nation. It will help our economy grow and keep our communities connected. The opportunity I hope to see with this pending bill is the ability to address the lack of interstate highway access in southern Vermont and especially, in Addison/Rutland/Bennington counties.
I feel that a majority of the state's infrastructure is primarily accessed in the northern part of the state and the Connecticut River Valley by New Hampshire. While this is essential to Chittenden County (24 percent of state population), I feel that 21 percent of the state's population is under-served in proper highway transportation.
There were several opportunities back in the late-1950s and early-1960s to have I-91 come through the Champlain Valley, and a proposal to have a east-west interstate highway in northern New England through I-92. In fact, you can see a 19.2-mile stretch of what Interstate 92 was to be from Rutland to the state border on U.S. Route 4.
While we cannot change the past, I feel we can capture the future of Vermont by improving our infrastructure in southern Vermont and help cities like Rutland, Middlebury, Manchester, Bennington, Killington, Woodstock and more, grow to have economic and community success that we, as Vermonters, truly deserve.
Maxson Emmons
Rutland
