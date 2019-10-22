Trapping season in Vermont begins on Oct. 26. Residents and visitors who enjoy use of public lands in the state should be aware that trappers can legally set traps on many public lands and are not required to post signage warning of hidden traps.
Trappers may set leghold or body gripping traps, both of which cause immense suffering for captured pets and wild animals, right near trails. Animals are often immobilized for days waiting for trappers to return and “finish them off.” There are no standards for how trapped animals are killed — trappers often stomp, bludgeon, drown and strangle their victims.
There are no limits on how many traps may be set or how many animals may be killed within the seasons. Since traps are not selective of their targets, endangered species as well as cats and dogs are often captured incidentally.
Vermont’s Fish and Wildlife Department is composed of hunters and trappers who oppose all efforts to ban or even regulate trapping. Yet, according to a recent poll, 75% of Vermonters are against trapping.
Over 100 countries have banned or severely restricted the use of leghold traps because of their indiscriminate and brutal nature. Many states have banned leghold and body gripping traps, including Colorado, which, like Vermont, is a pro-hunting state. So why does our state wildlife agency continue to promote this inhumane pastime?
It’s time for Vermonters to speak out and ban trapping for the sake of our pets, our wildlife, and our basic human decency. For more information please visit https://www.protectourwildlifevt.org/
Lucy Goodrum
Reading
