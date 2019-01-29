Walter Epstein was the all-time Vermont champion of presidential facts and sports trivia. I think he would have enjoyed having this personal fact noted in the Herald.
Those of us who enjoy historical anecdotes will miss his distinctive contributions to the common knowledge. R.I.P. to a Vermont original.
Kevin Thornton
Brandon
