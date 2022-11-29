Even back in the ’60s, for example, people exclaimed, "Season's Greetings" or "Happy Holidays" besides "Merry Christmas." I was born in 1980, but one proof regarding the ’60s is a Beetle Bailey cartoon episode when the characters chant other forms of greetings besides "Merry Christmas." Even though this came from a cartoon, it was created by human beings; whatever you do, readers, please don't debunk this. My point is, if other greetings have been used for many years, why are many people whining about this in the 21st century?
Muffe Heath
(0) comments
