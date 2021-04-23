There is a near daily "ad" in the paper that is not, in fact, not an advertisement but a paid spot of true fake news.
It contains misleading and false information regarding fluoride in water. On the misleading side, it strikes fear by stating fluoride in Rutland water is not pharmaceutical grade, but fails to mention that not even the water itself is pharmaceutical grade. Because neither the water nor the fluoride is used in a pharmaceutical setting, they both are merely tested to accord with CDC requirements for safe drinking water.
Much more egregious is the line "Fluoride's effectiveness in reducing (tooth) decay is in doubt." This is verifiably false through dozens of mainstream scientific publications.
I understand the Herald's need for revenue even if it means advertising fringe conspiracy websites, but to actually publish false statements like this is very concerning. I can't help but think of Newsmax and other fringe media publishing made-up stories of millions of fake ballots for Joe Biden being found during the election and hope that the rest of the facts in the paper receive proper vetting.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.