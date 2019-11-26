It appears the Trump administration and the USDA are determined to make the working class and the poor suffer more.
Trump and his lackeys intend, for the third time, to reduce and/or limit the food assistance now provided to the poor and the working class. This means the poor, the working class and, especially, children, will go hungry during this season of “plenty and joy” should this proposal pass, while multi-millionaires and billionaires enjoy roast turkey, prime ribs and all the delicacies of this holiday season, which poor children will not taste. Immorality at its finest.
Why must Trump, his lackeys and the USDA make children suffer? Why must these poor, hungry children continue to be malnourished? Please read the indictment on the editorial page of this past weekend’s Rutland Herald. Please read Willem Lange’s piece where he talks about volunteers giving out free meals. Please read Msgr. Bernie’s comment in Street Talk of how Jesus taught us to feed the hungry and give water to the thirsty.
As the billionaires sit in their luxurious mansions and their lavish yachts, enjoying their sumptuous meals, while children go hungry, what will they say when they stand before the Lord in judgment, as will we all, when He asks, “What have you done for my people?” This includes Donald Trump and the USDA.
Larry Booker
Pittsford
