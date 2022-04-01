You are invited to the wedding of Donald J. Trump to Vladimir Putin. Oh, wait, that marriage already took place years ago. So now Trump is calling on his soulmate, Putin, to release any dirt he has on the family of Joe Biden, the (real) president of the United States.
Think about that. Think about how someone who purports to have led this country for four years (whether he truly was president or just a bad dream is still open to debate) is calling on a shamed foreign dictator currently in the throws of trying to conquer a foreign state, to come up with dirt about the family of the current president of the United States.
And the very sad thing is (this is the bad news) there are still people who support Trump in this. The good news is we know Putin lies as much as Trump and the pair of them have about as much credibility as a toilet sponge. And those few followers of Trump? As a group, they seem to come up short on the intelligence scale (no, really, that’s according to recent studies).
Someday, Donald J. Trump and his minions will be gone from the political arena but in the meanwhile, all we can do is sit back and hope that a) he moves to Moscow to be with his pal, Vladimir, b) our judicial system finds a nice comfortable location for him with bars on the windows, c) he succumbs to old age and his mouth stops working.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.