We have all seen the horror. We have all witnessed the mass destruction. We have all seen the bullets, bombs and missiles fly. We know who is responsible, we all know who is the narcissistic, megalomaniacal sociopath directing crimes against humanity.
But we also know the narcissistic, megalomaniacal sociopath who bows down to Putin and strives to be like him in posture, rhetoric and form of governance. Trump has shown throughout his past presidency that he adores Putin. Most significantly, he has shown through his call for and support of overthrowing the fair and honest elections, that he seeks to be the strongman Putin represents to him.
Note well the horror that Putin has unleashed. Also, note well the horror of four more years of Trump.
William Gay
Montpelier
