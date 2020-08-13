The National Park dedicated to the war heroes of Gettysburg would be an odd place for the acceptance speech by this “Commander-in-Chief," a shameless, pusillanimous, impeached grifter who, after shirking military service, went on to a career of unprincipled self-promotion and, tragically, to this presidency by which he has assaulted our national security, our democracy and the strength of our union in ways requiring volumes to recount.
But there is a presidential speech from Gettysburg that speaks nobly and provocatively to our times. Hear it again, in part:
Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long Endure … It is for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth. — A. Lincoln
Kate Taylor
Clarendon
