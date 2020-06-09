It was a good article but the headline was not!
His 45-minute rant, which was supposed to be a press conference, had no questions and rambled on without an ability to use the language necessary for a president.
Using the name of George Floyd, who is dead at the hands of a murderer, to promote good economic news, which will probably be fleeting, is not just bad taste, it is disgusting.
It appears there is no end to how low the president can go, in his struggle to stay in the White House another four years.
If he succeeds we are all doomed. There will be nothing left of substance to our country and our Constitution.
Leonard A. Zivitz
East Wallingford
