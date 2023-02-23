Americans truly enjoy drama — good, real drama, especially when depicted through their TV screen, presenting a characterization of reality itself that, for some, is entertaining.
This may be the factor that played into Trump winning the 2016 presidential election. It may also be a significant factor in not only his popularity with his cult of tin-hatted followers but also a factor in finding receptive ears in those who appreciate a good drama for what it is: entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.