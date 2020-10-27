I am a woman in her 90s. I have seen it all, from the beginning of the Great Depression through the bloody fights for workers' rights and protections, the rise of fascism and communism causing WWII, the killings of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr., plus the scary stupidity of the Joseph McCarthy hearings.
But nothing has terrified me more than what Donald Trump has done to this country. If the Democrats do not control the House and Senate and the presidency in this election, Trump will have four more years to pad the courts some more and remove any trustworthy people who might be left in his cabinet and all the others around him. He has the power now.
It only took less than two years after he became president/chancellor of Germany for Hitler to become "Der Führer." So watch out, or we'll all be marching the goosestep down Pennsylvania Avenue to a new national anthem called Goodbye, America!
Jeanne Sysko
Springfield
