In lockstep, in tandem, the like-minded maestros rain chaos and terror on all they constrain. Affronting, offending, the dastardly duo cast their blind eyes o'er their countrymen's pain.
In the way that they wheel, they may seem coequal, but one is a strongman, a tyrant, a despot. The other's a sniveling, boot-licking toady, a wannabe flunky the times have begot.
But he's our toady wannabe (vendor of lies, purveyor of disinformation galore), and although shortly scheduled to exit his sanctum, he may need assistance to get out the door …
He wheedled, cajoled, promised and threatened. Bombastic and gassy, he claimed the world stage. And the God-awful truth is (despite he's a loser) he'll stay in the spotlight creating outrage.
Susan Leach
Rutland
