It’s very apparent that the man who said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and no one would care, just shot someone, namely himself.
But just as importantly, does anyone care?
The pundits, it seems, care for only their ratings as they are all over this like flies on feces.
Politicians, savvy to only the green gravy they lavishly hide in their pants, are punting for now, hoping a Hail Mary will get them through to the next news cycle.
But what about the rest of us, those for whom our vote supposedly counts?
The betting is on the 30% Trumpeters blowing their horns into a wind of denial, while pledging allegiance through dollars sent to a cause lost long ago. Bets are down on the remaining votes. Democrats are a sure thing. Republicans, it seems, is where the betting gets dicey.
Just, it’s still early. The gun is still in the hand of he who has, perhaps, shot his last round.
William Gay
Montpelier