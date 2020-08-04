The Trump campaign never ceases to amaze. In response to a survey in which I said I would not vote for Mr. Trump, I received an email that included this:
"We are up against an unhinged left-wing mob, a Democratic party that has embraced radical socialism, and the FAKE NEWS media that will NEVER tell the truth about all of our accomplishments. As a member of Team Trump, I want to be sure you’re always up to date with the latest news from our campaign. If you sign up for texts, I’ll personally send you updates directly to your phone. Don’t let the FAKE NEWS filter keep you from getting the latest news about our campaign."
At least four lessons come from this:
1. Most Vermonters must be part of "an unhinged left-wing mob," because we usually vote Democratic. If so, we must be the sanest, quietest unhinged mob history has ever known.
2. Somehow the Democratic Party "has embraced radical socialism" — although it is nominating former Vice President Biden rather than Sen. Sanders and Sanders' platform wasn't radical socialist anyway.
3. Trump wants people to get only his version of the news.
4. The Narcissist-in-Chief's campaign thinks "no" is "yes" when it comes to approving of him.
Herbert Ogden
Mount Tabor
