Watching the recent horrifying events at the U.S. Capitol, I thought I was witnessing the end of our republic. Deranged Trump supporters breached the protective covering of our democracy and were threatening to tear it asunder. I was in tears – for the country, for the children who would grow up under a totalitarian regime, for the robotic followers of the lunatic president.
In the light of day, I am more hopeful. Trump pushed his devotees to the precipice forcing them to jump, or retreat. They jumped, sacrificing themselves, their futures, their integrity, to a megalomaniac’s insanity. In doing so, they dragged with them those enablers stupid enough to forfeit their futures to the same fate. Some who had been supporters and/or enablers, without making the final commitment, stepped back into hiding or, more hopefully, awoke to the truth.
A lot happened that night. The culmination of what has been a subtle setting up of sedition by Trump came to a head, like a pimple festering under the surface, infecting surrounding tissue, it burst with the poison collecting for four-plus years. I wish I could say this will allow healing to begin.
Sadly, when an alternate reality based on lies and espoused beliefs without foundation in fact is the environment in which the Trump followers live, there is little hope for healing. The best we can ask is their actions will marginalize them to the point where they are a sour taste in the mouth of democracy, and nothing more.
Judith Petry
Westminster
