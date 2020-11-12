Donald Trump has lost the presidency. He will not have presidential power after January 2021.
So, really, the only power he has is his power as a performer. He's been performing his entire life, but what he's doing now is dangerously crazy. If there was fraud in the presidential election, please show us.
Our democracy depends on fair play, especially when it comes to the election of our leaders. The candidate with the most electoral votes becomes president in our system and the transfer of power between presidents has always been orderly and often, gracious.
Mr. Trump, you have the power to Make America Gracious Again. Please make this your new guiding mantra in the remainder of your stay in the People's House and beyond.
Ernie Clerihew
Pittsford
