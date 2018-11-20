His old attack on Smokey Bear has come back to haunt him with memes like, “Only YOU can prevent forest fires. Seriously. We’ve been defunded. It’s just you now.”
In response to Trump's ridiculous claim that raking “is part of Finland’s routine to avoid forest fires,” the Finnish are posting images of raking or even vacuuming the forests. The world's 7.6 billion people recognize the ignorance of this man and aren’t afraid to ridicule him publicly.
He has no problem playing golf in the rain; supports body slamming a reporter. He defies the First Amendment by taking away a reporter's press pass.
He can’t keep his lies straight: Oct. 11, 2018 “… a great guy, … I know Matt Whitaker;” Nov. 8, 2018 “I don’t know Matt Whitaker … worked for Jeff Sessions.”
He fired the AG ignoring the constitutional process to replace him, tweets Whitaker’s appointment and a week later, tweets about what is going on inside the Mueller investigation. Remember, he promised he wouldn’t tweet if elected president: 39,716 and counting.
[He] sent thousands of troops to the southern border a month prior to the midterms at a cost of as much as $3 million a day when they could have been sent to California to help with fighting the fires. He now threatens to shut down the government over the “wall” no one wants — a wall that would cost billions to build and the refugees would simply “turn left” and go around it via boats in the Pacific or go under it in tunnels that are already in use.
He has no clue, people. He is a liar, a fraud, a criminal and a traitor. He has publicly declared he is a nationalist. Nationalism lead to Nazi Germany and we are well on our way with this presidency.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
