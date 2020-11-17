When Osama bin Laden and his organization attacked the World Trade Center in 2001, killing 3,000 people, he and his followers were declared terrorists.
Why are we not now declaring Donald Trump and his GOP followers domestic terrorists?
After all, Trump and his minions, through deliberate pandemic mismanagement, have contributed to the deaths of over 230,000 Americans and are threatening the security of this nation by refusing to allow President-Elect Joe Biden and his team access to basic pandemic response and national security information.
Even now, Russian ships and planes are aggressively harassing American vessels in U.S. territorial waters, no doubt encouraged by the weaknesses shown by the Trump administration during the past four years and now when the outgoing administration should be helping prepare the incoming one for what it will face come Jan. 20, but is refusing to do so.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
