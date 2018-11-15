Donald J. Trump will stop at nothing to prevent the American people from finding out the truth about his treasonous collaboration with the highest levels of the Russian government to "win" a fixed election.
The long dark shadow of Richard Nixon is encircling this criminal presidency and we can only hope that the final resolution will be identical.
Neil Haughton
Rutland
